Bus collision kills 21 in Ghana

At least 21 people have been killed and several others injured in a head-on collision between two commercial vehicles in Ghana’s Ashanti Region, local police said in a statement late Saturday.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a transit minibus traveling from Konongo toward Accra with passengers on board late Friday carelessly overtook some vehicles and collided head-on with an oncoming bus, the police said.

“The bodies of the 21 deceased persons have been deposited at the mortuaries of nearby hospitals, while the surviving victims are currently receiving medical attention,” the statement added.

Police investigations into the accident are ongoing to determine the actual cause of the crash.