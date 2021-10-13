Bus crash kills seven in central Nigeria

Nigerian road police have confirmed that seven passengers died and 12 others sustained various degrees of injuries following a bus crash in the country’s central region on Tuesday.

Jonathan Owoade, a Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in the central state of Kwara, told reporters in Ilorin, the state capital, that the lone crash occurred in the Ayekale village along the Bode Saadu-Ilorin expressway, a suburb of the state.

Owoade said the driver was on top speed and lost control of the commuter bus, crashing into a ditch at about 0400 hours. Seven people on board were killed and 12 others sustained injuries.

“The crash was a result of speed violation. It is indeed a sad occurrence,” the official said.

Owoade said the government agency has been enlightening road users and motorists on the need to exercise caution, limit their speed and desist from night journeys as fatigue could easily set in for them.

Deadly road crashes are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions and reckless driving.