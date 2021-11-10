Bus crash leaves six people killed in NE Nigeria

Six persons were confirmed killed and 15 others injured after a bus lost control and crashed into a ditch by the roadside in northeast Nigeria’s of Bauchi state, a local official said Monday.

Yusuf Abdullahi, a commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in the northern state, told reporters in Bauchi, the state capital, that the incident occurred along the Jama’are-Azare road in the state Sunday.

According to Abdullahi, the lone crash was a result of a speed violation, and the six passengers died on the spot. The injured victims, who had varying degrees of injury, were immediately rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

The official urged motorists to be always conscious of road traffic rules and regulations and the weather condition at all times.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions, and reckless driving. Enditem