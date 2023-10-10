Bus-truck accident in SW Nigeria claims 4 lives and 3 injured

At least four people were killed and three others injured Monday when a bus rammed into a moving truck in Nigeria’s southwestern state of Ogun, the traffic police said.

Florence Okpe, a spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun, told reporters in the capital Abeokuta that the injured sustained varying degrees of injury.

Okpe said the truck did not stop after the bus rammed into it due to overspeeding on an expressway.

The remains of the deceased have been deposited in a morgue while the injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, she added.