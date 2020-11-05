The family of Dr Kofi Abrefa Busia, former Prime Minister of Ghana in the Second Republic, has presented assorted items in support of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) campaign activities in the Wenchi Constituency ahead of the December polls.

A press brief sent to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the items included; 450 party branded round neck and polo shirts, a motorbike and 10 bicycles.

Madam Amerley Ollennu Awua-Asamoa, Ghana’s Ambassador to Denmark and Madam Abena Pokua Adompim Busia, Ghana’s Ambassador to Brazil, donated the items on behalf of the family.

They congratulated the executives and members of the Party in the Constituency for the dedication, and expressed hope that the NPP would record an “overwhelming” victory in the general election.

Mr Yaw Gyan, the Wenchi Constituency Chairman of NPP, who received the items, commended the family for the gesture and called for more of such assistance.

“This presentation by the family of our Founding Father is an endorsement of the good work being done by the Party in this constituency.

“We hope this will motivate others to follow suit and offer more support,” he said.

The Constituency Chairman assured that the items would be used for the intended purposes.