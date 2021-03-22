The Madina District Court has for the second time turn down a bail application put in by lawyer of Prince Charles Dedjoe, a business Executive who is accused of murdering his wife.

Dedjoe, allegedly assaulted his 43-year-old spouse with his slippers following a misunderstanding.

When sitting began at the Madina District court,today, ( March 22) accused was absent.

The Court, presided over by Maame Efua Tordimah, did not admit Dedjoe to bail.

Turning down the bail application, the court noted that it could not entertain the bail application of the accused but should make his prayer before the trial court (High Court).

According to the Court, defence counsel had gone the High Court to seek bail.

Meanwhile Captain Retired Nkrabeah Effah Dartey informed the Court through a letter that he had gone to the High Court to seek bail and the matter would be heard on March 31.

He said the Court had demanded the proceedings of the lower court.

Repeating his bail application before the district court Capt. Effah Dartey noted that the accused person’s hands were tied because he could not hold a press conference to tell the whole world his side of the story.

According to the Defence Counsel, the public is portraying the accused person as a wicked and brutal husband, a misogynist, a very wicked man brutalising his wife.

“They are not looking at the facts of the Police and the affidavit in support of the case, they say anything they like.

Please for the sake of the law, grant my client bail. The law must work. The court should not be influenced by public opinion. ”

Defence counsel said he believed the deceased family were being sponsored by some women’s groups hence the huge wave of bashing on social media.

He maintained that his client was innocent and his innocence would be made known when the truth was unraveled.

Police Chief Inspector Sophia Adamuwaa, Prosecutor, objected to the grant of bail, saying it was only the appropriate court that could grant the accused person bail.

According to the prosecutor, defence counsel should therefore direct his prayer for bail to the High Court.

Dedjoe has been provisionally charged with murder. The court preserved his plea.

The prosecution’s case is that the complainant is the deceased’s father who is a retired administrator, residing at Sogakope in the Volta Region.

The prosecution said the 43-year-trader, now deceased, was married to the Dedjo and they both lived at East Legon, Accra.

It said, for some time now, Dedjo and the deceased’s relationship had been marred with some misunderstanding leading to conflicts between them.

The prosecution said on March 1, this year, a misunderstanding ensued between Dedjo and Lilian and as a result, Dedjoe assaulted Lilian who sustained injuries and she went to the Madina Polyclinic for treatment.

It said when Lilian returned home, her condition deteriorated and on March 6, 2021, Lilian went into coma and was rushed to the Lister Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The prosecution said a report was made to the Police and Dedjo, arrested.

It said, during investigations, Dedjoe admitted assaulting the deceased with slippers.

The prosecution said a postmortem examination is yet to be carried out on the deceased.

The case has been adjourned to April 12.

Meanwhile, representatives of FIDA, Domestic Violence Coalition and Association of Women Lawyers stormed the court with placards calling for end to domestic violence.