The Madina District Court, has adjourned to June 4, the case of Prince Charles Dedjoe, a Business Executive accused of spousal murder at East Legon, Accra.

Dedjoe’s lawyer was expected to move an application for the Court to order the police to furnish the accused with the investigative statements of kids of the accused and the deceased.

The kids’ statements, according to defence counsel, were to facilitate the accused person’s second bail application at the High Court.

When the matter was called, the prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Sophia Adamuwaa, said she had still not be served with the application for bail.

Mr Charles Ameyaw, who held brief for the substantive counsel, Captain Retired Nkrabeah Effah Dartey, said they were going to put their house in order.

The Court adjourned the trial to June 4, saying by the next sitting if the prosecution was not served with the defence’s application, it would take it that counsel did not want to prosecute their case.

Meanwhile an Accra High Court is expected to hear an interim injunction filed by Dedjoe, praying the Court to halt the burial of Lilian Dedjoe, late wife of the accused.

The accused argued that he was in custody and that the burial of his wife could not be held in his absence.

The prosecution’s case is that the complainant, the deceased’s father, a retired administrator, resides at Sogakope in the Volta Region.

The prosecution said the 43-year-trader, now deceased, was married to the Dedjoe and both live at East Legon, Accra.

According to the prosecution Dedjoe and the deceased’s relationship had been marred with some misunderstanding leading to conflicts between them for some time now.

The prosecution said on March 1, this year, a misunderstanding ensued between Dedjoe and Lilian, which Dedjoe allegedly assaulted Lilian who sustained injuries and later went to the Madina Polyclinic for treatment.

It said when Lilian returned home, her condition deteriorated and on March 6, 2021, Lilian went into coma and was rushed to the Lister Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Prosecution said a report was made to the Police and Dedjoe was arrested.

It said, during investigations, Dedjoe admitted assaulting the deceased with slippers.

The prosecution said a post-mortem examination is yet to be carried out on the deceased.

Dedjoe is facing a provisional charge of murder.

The Madina District Court has preserved the plea of the Dedjoe and remanded him into lawful custody.