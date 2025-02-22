Business Leader Hosi Urges Mahama to Sustain Reforms as Labour Accepts Modest Pay Hike

Economic policy analyst Senyo Hosi has publicly lauded President John Mahama’s evolving leadership style, describing it as a departure from the approaches of past Ghanaian leaders.

Speaking on TV3’s Key Points program on February 22, Hosi emphasized Mahama’s “humility” and willingness to learn from earlier missteps, both his own and those of predecessors. “This is a man who clearly shows he’s learned not just from his own mistakes, but also from the mistakes of others,” Hosi noted, contrasting Mahama’s demeanor with the “bullish” style of Jerry Rawlings, the consensus-building of John Atta Mills, and the diplomatic pragmatism of John Kufuor.

Hosi’s remarks come as Mahama navigates early challenges in his administration, including tense negotiations with labor unions over a contentious 10% base pay increase. The president’s direct involvement in talks—a rare move for Ghanaian leaders—reportedly swayed unions to accept the modest hike despite widespread dissatisfaction. Praising Mahama’s hands-on approach, Hosi argued the president appears driven by legacy-building. “We haven’t seen this type of humility from a president for a long time,” he said, urging consistency: “We are just two months in. Don’t forget to continue doing the good things and not just say the good things.”

The endorsement, however, arrives amid simmering economic pressures. With inflation lingering above 20% and a debt-to-GDP ratio nearing 90%, the 10% wage adjustment has drawn criticism for failing to match rising living costs. Professor Ransford Gyampo, a governance scholar and president of the University of Ghana’s lecturers’ association, echoed these concerns but acknowledged labor’s “magnanimity” in accepting the deal. “This is not good enough—it’s small,” Gyampo admitted on the same program, recalling recent 25% increments under better fiscal conditions. Still, he credited Mahama’s personal engagement for averting a deadlock, while calling for symbolic austerity from government appointees. “If we tell workers to tighten their belts, leaders cannot live opulently. Modesty must be demonstrated across the board,” he stressed.

Hosi’s praise and Gyampo’s cautious optimism reflect a broader public appetite for leaders who blend pragmatism with accountability—a shift in a political landscape often defined by partisan brinkmanship. Analysts note that Mahama’s conciliatory tone marks an effort to rehabilitate his image after previous critiques of economic mismanagement during his earlier presidency. Yet sustaining this goodwill hinges on tangible outcomes. The 10% wage deal, while a short-term win, risks alienating workers if inflation persists unchecked. Similarly, Hosi’s call for consistency underscores doubts about whether Mahama’s “humble” rhetoric will translate into long-term reforms, particularly in curbing corruption and trimming bureaucratic excess.

For now, the administration walks a tightrope. Balancing fiscal restraint with social equity demands tough choices, and Mahama’s success may depend less on style and more on delivering results that resonate beyond TV soundbites. As Hosi put it: “Legacies aren’t built in two months.”