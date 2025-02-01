Business Leader Senyo Hosi Slams Ghana’s MPs for “Student Leadership Behaviour”

Prominent businessman and economic policy analyst Senyo Hosi has launched a scathing critique of Ghana’s political leadership, accusing Members of Parliament (MPs) of failing to set a proper example for the nation.

Speaking on TV3’s The KeyPoints, Hosi expressed deep disappointment over the recent chaotic ministerial vetting process, which he described as an “embarrassment to the nation.”

“Our children are watching. Let us show them a proper example of decorum, proper engagement, and empathy,” Hosi said, urging MPs to demonstrate maturity and professionalism. He condemned the heated arguments and disorderly conduct that marred the vetting sessions, calling it “an affront to the people of Ghana” and demanding an apology from the lawmakers.

Hosi also criticized the rushed nature of the vetting process, which allocated just one hour for the scrutiny of eight ministerial nominees. “You cannot schedule one hour for eight people. We all know that’s not going to work,” he said, highlighting the inefficiency and lack of seriousness in evaluating candidates for key government positions.

The businessman did not stop at procedural flaws. He called out the hypocrisy of Ghana’s leaders, who often admonish citizens to “fix themselves” while failing to exhibit the same level of accountability and integrity. “Leaders, fix yourself first. If you want this country to fix itself, you must fix yourself. Stop telling us to fix ourselves while you continue to display this kind of behaviour,” Hosi declared.

His remarks come amid growing public frustration with Ghana’s political class, which many perceive as out of touch with the realities of ordinary citizens. Hosi’s critique resonated with viewers, who took to social media to echo his sentiments. “Our leaders act like they’re in a school debate, not running a country,” tweeted one user.

Hosi also expressed skepticism about the outcomes of the vetting process, suggesting that it has become a mere formality rather than a genuine assessment of competence. “We know almost everybody will be passed. I don’t know which person will not be passed,” he said, implying that the process lacks the rigor needed to ensure qualified leadership.

Concluding his impassioned address, Hosi called for a shift in the culture of Ghanaian politics, urging MPs to abandon the immaturity and entitlement that often define their conduct. “We cannot continue this student leadership behavior. It’s as if they’ve never grown. We need leaders who can show real leadership, with humility and respect for the people they serve,” he said.

Hosi’s critique underscores a broader discontent with Ghana’s governance, where political infighting and inefficiency often overshadow the urgent need for economic and social reforms. As the country grapples with rising inflation, unemployment, and a debt crisis, many Ghanaians are demanding more from their leaders.

“Fix yourself first,” Hosi’s message rings out—a call to action for Ghana’s political elite to lead by example or risk losing the trust of the people they are sworn to serve.