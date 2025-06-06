Business Leaders Urged to Embrace Digital Transformation for Competitive Edge

Ghanaian executives must urgently adopt digital strategies and collaborative innovation to survive in today’s volatile global market, emphasized experts at the MGA Dialogue Series.

Speaking under the theme “Empowering Leaders for the Digital Future,” MGA Consulting CEO Michael Abbiw warned that clinging to legacy approaches risks obsolescence.

“Agility is non-negotiable in a high-velocity economy,” he stated, citing McKinsey data revealing data-driven firms are 23 times more likely to gain customers and outpace competitors.

Dr. Jeff Bassey, leadership strategist, challenged attendees to adopt an “outside-in” model, using real-time market signals—like shifting consumer preferences and tech trends—to shape strategy. “Static business models are liabilities,” he asserted, outlining four imperatives: agility, customer-centricity, innovation, and cross-industry collaboration. He highlighted telecom-insurance partnerships as exemplars of necessary ecosystem thinking, stressing that “thriving in silos is impossible.”

Both experts rejected viewing technology as a human-capital threat. “Digital tools elevate performance, not replace people,” Dr. Bassey noted, adding that reduced hours can yield higher productivity with proper tech integration. Abbiw reinforced that transformation requires organizational-wide ownership: “Digital literacy must be in your DNA—it’s not just IT’s duty.”

The virtual summit united African leaders who left with renewed urgency to embed continuous learning and situational analysis into strategic cycles.

Africa’s digital acceleration demands dismantling hierarchical traditions, prioritizing adaptability as the continent competes in a rapidly evolving global marketplace.