Business School Students Support Ghanaian Orphanage

Founded in 1996 on the streets of London, The Light Outreach was originally just one young caring woman, Ellen, who wanted to help the homeless anyway she could.

Since then, The Light Outreach has grown, now with a presence in Ghana where the organisation has been able to develop crucially beneficial programmes for local people.

The Light Outreach foundation has a project based in Accra, Ghana called Shekinah Home, an orphanage where they take in all the at-risk homeless children they find and provide a roof over their heads whilst supporting them. A few ways in which they help include providing an education, feeding and clothing them, and providing a support network.

But everyone can use a helping hand sometimes, and while Ellen and The Light Outreach are supporting these children, a group of Master in Management students from ESMT Berlin lent their support to the organisation itself.

Aiman Saeed, Ian Wainaina, and Leonardo Cacia supported the organisation in-person in Ghana, while Shorya Bist, Niharika Sista, and Ibrahim Qaisar supported virtually.

Aiman Saeed was born and raised in Pakistan and graduated from the University of Islamabad. After graduating, she worked with a corporate organisation, but realised she would rather work with smaller organisations to have a bigger impact.

Eventually, she decided to pursue a Master in Management at ESMT Berlin. On her decision to study at the school in Germany, Aiman explains, “The most important aspect was the Social Impact Project part of the course, which would enable me to put what I learnt into practice and contribute to helping others.”

The Social Impact Project part of the course allows MiM students to work with and support an organisation doing social good using the knowledge and skills they have gained on their business school course.

Speaking on the work they did with The Light Outreach, Ian says, “We worked specifically with Shekinah Homes, the orphanage based around two hours outside of Accra. We worked with a range of kids and young people, between five months and 24 years old. During the time we were there, we organised workshops designed to teach them about personal development, team building, environmental conservation, and other things that went hand-in-hand with their living situation and skills they would need growing up.

“We also supported their fundraising efforts by setting up a GoFundMe donation page for them and all proceeds from that will go into furnishing a room at the orphanage.”

The students were able to use what they had learnt from their course at ESMT Berlin to support The Light Outreach in their digital transformation. “A lot of what we did for digital transformation was in terms of social media, improving their website, and metric tracking through Google Analytics: taking knowledge from different classes and integrating them into areas the orphanage would benefit from most,” explains Ian. “They especially depend a lot on social media and their digital presence for raising donations, so that was an area we particularly focused on supporting.”

After spending close to a month with the organisation, and now having left Ghana, the students have been able to reflect on their experience. “One thing I loved that they were doing, was growing as much of their food as they could themselves. For example, they grew all the vegetables nearby and also had a chicken coop. They don’t just rely on funding but are trying to become sustainable themselves,” says Aiman.

Speaking on his experience, Leonardo says, “One thing I will never forget is that the kids call each other brother and sister; they take care of each other. What really made me happy was that they hadn’t just built an orphanage, but a community; the kids are happy and healthy and surrounded by adults that are empowering them and teaching the children to empower themselves.”