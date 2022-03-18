Business Workshop For Entrepreneurs In Akatsi South

Kourage Investment Matrix, a business-oriented company in collaboration with the Akatsi South Municipal Assembly have held a two-day business forum aimed at building and expanding sustainable businesses.

The encounter, which brought together both young and old business entrepreneurs from within and Akatsi South, was also targeted at promoting social enterprises and small enterprises to create jobs and effect sustainable changes in rural communities in a bid to achieve the sustainable development goals.

Mr Courage S. K Quarshigah, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, during the fora, highlighted opportunities that could be harnessed from the global business market

This included business ethics, understanding business, business plan, how to become exporter, business mentorship scheme, government policies, business digitisation, understanding the local and international market, business registration, capital alternative funding, among others.

Mr Godfred Gobah, a representative from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MOTI) in his presentation, said there was the need to adhere to all the necessary elements regarding business ethics such as, loyalty, fairness, trust, corporate responsibility, and others if a business venture wanted to survive and expand.

Mr Chris Amponsah Sackey, the Volta and Oti Regional Head of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), touched on things to know when venturing into export business and the new reforms and developments in the export sector in Ghana.

He said it was important for every business owner and business association to get connected with the Authority for advice.

Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akatsi South, who attended the event, said the assembly was working tirelessly in reviving the economic fortunes in the area.

This, he said led to the construction of an ongoing Business Advisory Center, where there would be several business capacity building workshops for both private and public enterprises.

There were other facilitators from the Ghana Enterprises Agency, Social Enterprises, and the Akatsi South Municipal Assembly.

Over 40 participants were in attendance during the event, which was held at the conference room of Viva Vegas Hotel at Akatsi, dubbed ‘Akatsi South Business Forum.’

There were also networking and brainstorming sessions,, where issues regarding business growth were discussed.

Participants were presented with certificates for the two- day encounter.