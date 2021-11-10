Businesses and individuals count loss after tidal waves

Some businesses and individuals in the Keta and Ketu South municipalities are counting their losses following Sunday’s tidal waves that hit the area.

“Meet Me there Lodge” at Dzita in the Volta Region, a popular tourism destination for many Ghanaians and expatriates, saw its newly constructed beach front suites destroyed by the sea water.

In a statement issued on its official Facebook page, officials of the Lodge said they had shut down the facility to repair the damage caused.

“The sea caused severe damage to many homes in the community and in the Lodge. Thankfully no one was injured and the damage to the Lodge is repairable,” the statement said.

The Lodge, the Ghana News Agency gathered, is also refunding monies to clients who had booked the place for this week.

Some fishmongers are also out of job temporarily because fishermen are not going to sea.

Venor, a fishmonger at Kedzikope in the Keta Municipality, said her fish processing equipment was destroyed by the waves.

Atsu Avorga, 65, a fisherman, said he could only go fishing after fixing his house, submerged by sea water.

The local markets are less active with the disaster coupled with the delay in response by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), being the talk of town.

Some schools are also said to have been closed with hundred of people in the two municipalities being rendered homeless after the tidal waves swept through their homes.

Residents of Abutiakope, Kedzikope and Keta Central who were largely affected, were left with nothing to salvage.

Mr Maxwell Lugudor, the Municipal Chief Executive of Ketu South, in an interview with the GNA, said plans were in place to evacuate the affected persons to a safer place.

NADMO also promised to give some relief items to the affected persons on Tuesday, November 09, 2021.