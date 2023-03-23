Businesses and Retail Stores Gain Financial Freedom with Tether USDt

Tether, the largest stablecoin in the world, known for driving financial freedom, is currently breaking grounds for businesses and brands.

Being the most trusted and most used stablecoin in the world, Tether is out to help businesses grow, be financially free and allow them to provide amazing shopping experiences for their customers by listing and accepting Tether USDt as one of their cryptocurrency payment options.

From walking into brands’ physical stores, retail chain outlets and merchant shops, or from the comfort of one’s home or mobile, customers of many brands across different industry verticals can now easily shop, make or receive secured payments faster with Tether USDt.

As one of its most recent strategies for financial freedom and inclusion, Guess, one of the largest global fashion brands in the world, is now accepting Tether USDt as one of their cryptocurrency payment options at their Lugano stores, enabling more sales transactions and providing a more convenient shopping experience for their customers. Since the integration of Tether USDt into their payment portals and platforms, Guess has recorded many success stories with its increased number of over 200 merchants who have joined the initiative and more customers who have Tether USDt showing interest and buying Guess products or accessories.

See below a tweet from Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Tether talks about the benefits of accepting Tether USDt as a payment option for retail outlets.

We hope that many businesses and stores in emerging markets like Africa will follow this example and indeed the bold step Guess has taken to promote their business to become completely financially free, increase online and in-store sales and as well gain excellent customer satisfaction.