Businesses back to normal in Adum as traders reopen shops

Traders at Adum on Friday, reopened their shops following the intervention of the Asantehemaa, Nana Yaa Konadu.

The traders, most of whom deals in fast moving consumer goods closed their shops since Monday, October 10, 2022, in protest of what they described as unfavourable tax regime and the free fall of the Ghana cedis.

The closures left the Pampaso and PZ areas, considered as the busiest enclave in the Kumasi central business district empty while many traders who had come from near and far from Kumasi to buy some of these items were left stranded.

Mr Charles Kusi, Executive Secretary to the Kumasi Business Community told the Ghana News Agency in an interview on Friday that, they were opening the shops out of respect for the Asantehemaa.

He said the Asantehemaa sent a delegation to meet the executives of the Community to rescind their decision as they engaged the government to address their concerns.

“We are reopening our shops out of respect for the revered queenmother, but we may be compelled to close the shops again if nothing good comes out of our engagement with the government”, he stated.

Mr Kusi said the Ashanti regional Minister had also invited their leadership to discuss their concerns and that he was looking forward to a fruitful deliberation.