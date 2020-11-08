Mr Alan Kyeremanten, the Ministry of Trade and Industry has called on business owners from Ghana and Nigeria to corporate and work together to harmonize resources at their disposal to increase trade volumes.

He also urged them to remove all obstacles that prevent smooth business operations between the two countries.

Mr Kyeremanten was speaking, through a representative at the re-launch of the Ghana-Nigeria Business Council (GNBC) in Accra said this would enable Council to survive and take advantage of the huge opportunities that were bound within the two countries.

The Council is a non-profit, non-governmental and non-political organization with a wide and varied range of business interests in Ghana and Nigeria.

GNBC also sought to set the pace for others by fostering a great business relationship between the two nations, promoting the interests of its members, and ensure that policymakers understand how their decisions affect business between the two major West African players.

He said, even though there were some challenges and these challenges should not be a headache for them but rather do business with the main objective to make a profit and expand their operations.

The Minister said they have seen businesses flourish between the two countries over years and they were expecting that these figures would rise in the coming year, adding that the re-launching the Council was a noble idea that should be given the necessary support.

He said the formation of a Business Council was an add up to the political, economic, and other relations to push ahead for the mutual co-operation in trade facilitation.

Mr Edward Ashong-Lartey, Director – Investor Services at Ghana Investment Promotion Center, who also represented the Chief Executive Officer said the Centre finds the re-launching of the Council very timely especially in the face of recent happenings.

He said the Centre was not happy likewise other stakeholders but, “we are just following the law and people accused me of being the cause of all these problems.”

He expressed the belief that with time the issues would be resolved for the two countries to deepen the economic relationship.

“Now we have the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) with its secretariat in Ghana, it will open up opportunities and it will be a shame if we seat down within the subregion and the other regional blocks takes full advantage of the opportunities the the programme offers, he added.

He urged businesses to work closely together to improve their game to promote relationship there would be differences.

He assured the Executives and members of the Council of GIPC’s commitment.

Mr Reginald Laryea, the Board Chairman of the GNBC said the Council sought to create opportunities that would add real economic value thereby playing a major role in the development aspirations of both countries.

He said the Council was the only non-profit organization that functions to aid and support trade between Ghana and Nigeria with high-level contacts and relations in both countries.

“Members will benefit from this prestige and will enjoy a range of services,” he added.

He said at GNBC, they value the strong partnership and relationship that Ghana and Nigeria have had over the many years, even though they have their rough and good times, as they pull together for a common good.

Mr Laryea said as an organisation, they aimed to further facilitate trade relationships, growing industries, and deepen market penetration for businesses and individuals alike with their events, news updates, tenders, and business facilitation services.

He assured members of GNBC’s support, help to start, go above and beyond for them to penetrate their selected industries by providing them with the necessary contacts and resources.

The GNBC, an establishment that has been in existence for the past five years was re-launched to focus on membership drive.