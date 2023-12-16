Businesses in Zimbabwe cautioned against raises prices

The Zimbabwean government on Friday urged the business community to trade fairly and desist from profiteering and creating artificial shortages of basic commodities during the upcoming festive season.

Zimbabwean Industry and Commerce Minister Sithembiso Nyoni said that after observing an emerging trend of increases in the price of basic commodities this week, the ministry would like to urge businesses to ensure that there will not be any sharp price increases.

“We have witnessed and enjoyed a normal supply of basic commodities on the market, with no shortages or crises, as previously happened in the yester years,” Nyoni said in a statement issued after meeting members of various business organizations.

“We have witnessed and enjoyed price stability for a very long time now, ever since the Treasury and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe instituted a tight monetary control regime and this must be maintained, to promote consumer welfare,” she said.

She also assured the public that there are enough stocks of basic commodities during the festive season.