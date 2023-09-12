Businesses managers urged to deploy social media handles to boost sales

Madina Zongo Youth Movement has held its Maiden Business Forum at Madina in Accra with a call on business managers and operators to take due advantage of the prevailing order of social media to promote their businesses.

The forum formed part of a series of activities lined up to mark the occasion.

The festival, the first of its kind was held in collaboration with GT Bank Madina branch, Mother of All Nations Foundation and Adompoja, an agency setting its sight on child literacy, advocacy, and talent development.

The event empaneled four accomplished business experts and entrepreneurs who shared their experience and offered varying pieces of business tips to the participants.

An Information Technology Specialist, Mr. Abdul Jabar who made the call said oftentimes people abuse the values that could be derived from the use of social media by posting unnecessary messaging and images.

He said the medium of social media was a most critical and reliable tool for widening customer base of businesses.

The Programme Manager and Communication Liaison officer of Adompoja, Mr. Diamond Freeman Mikado impressed on participants to put a higher premium on their customers and target clients.

He said customer service was the backbone of every organization adding that there was the need to treat targeted customers with keen attention.

Mr. Mikado urged businesses owners and operators to give more value than the product or service they are offering as a way of retaining their customers.

He urged businesses to always make their customers feel good and leave a lasting impression on the minds of people who patronize their services.

A Caterer, Hajia Sauda advised businesses never to despise small beginings adding it was always important to start on a small scale with an optimistic and positive mindset.

In a brief remark, the assembly member for Madina West, Ibrahim Abdul Razak indicated his intention to liase with all the panelists to visit basic schools within the municipality to educate pupils on principles to choosing life careers.

He urged businesses to build and earn the trust and credibility of their clients or customers to enable more clients gravitate towards them.

In an interview, the host of the programme, Ishaq Abubskar Zico Newton said the rationale for the programme was to invent ways of promoting the businesses within the Madina enclave.

He said it was also to help bridge the unemployment gap through entrepreneurial innovations and programme that would sustain jobs.

According to him, the forum would be held on a quarterly basis to whip up the interest of inhabitants in order to ultimately meet the objectives which would transform the fortunes of the community.

In a closing remark, the Chief Executive Officer of Onyansani Clothing, Mr. Suleman Abdul Mumuni urged all participants to attach a serious commitment to practise all that has been discussed.

Other fun games organized which attracted people from far and near included biking, talent and creative art street fair.