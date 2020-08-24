A cross-section of beauticians and dressmakers on Monday expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of business even after easing the Covid-19 restrictions.

Madam Sandra Aidoo, a beautician at Pokuase, a suburb of Accra, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that business was slow and sometimes no customer showed up at the shop throughout the day.

She said those of her clients who sought her services for make-ups to attend programmes hardly visited due to fears of contracting COVID-19, adding that they preferred to do it themselves at home.

Madam Aidoo said even though she had provided a Veronica bucket with water, soap and sanitizers as well as observing the other protocols, which were the basic requirements to help contain the pandemic, customers were still reluctant to go for her services.

She said though the disease had affected her business, she was optimistic that life would be normal again after COVID-19.

Madam Gifty Donkor, a hairdresser at Pokuase, said business after the lock-down was somehow better than during the lockdown even though some clients had resorted to the use of wig cups to avoid visiting the salon often.

“Sometimes I make good sales because of the washing and braiding but it does not come frequently as I used to get before the COVID-19 outbreak, I am still hopeful things will be normal soon,” she said.

Madam Awele Dosu, a seamstress, told the GNA that business was still slow after the lifting of some restrictions and that most of her customers had stopped sewing for events such as weddings, church services and funerals because of the COVID-19.

Madam Vivian Asare, also a seamstress, lamented how she recorded poor sales, forcing her to lay off some of her workers because she could not pay them.

“People are struggling to feed their families and themselves so how would they get money to buy materials to sew if they are unable to put food on the table,” she said.