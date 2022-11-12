Businesses urged to put premium on quality management

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has called on Ghanaian businesses to employ quality management in their strategy for survival and success.

In a statement, the GSA urged local organisations and businesses to consider interests of customers, create appropriate ways to safeguard reputation and find ways to increase productivity.

The call was in commemoration of the ‘World Quality Day’, on Thursday, November 10, on the theme: “Quality Conscience: Doing the Right Thing.”

The Authority said businesses would thrive when owners ensure that the interests of customers and other stakeholders were understood, recognised, respected, and taken into consideration.

It advised business owners to establish appropriate methods to safeguard and improve reputation using a risk-based approach.

The Authority also stressed the need to identify and implement ways to increase productivity, effectiveness, and efficiency, while reducing waste and aiming for continual improvement.

“The Day aims to raise quality awareness, the adoption of high-quality standards, provide support to individuals and organisations for the achievement of economic prosperity,” it said.

In accordance with the International Organisation for Standardisation’s Quality Management, the Authority noted that it had a mandate to help businesses in all sectors implement, improve, and certify business processes and operations.

It gave assurances to the business world to continuously help businesses meet the requirements that will enable them take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) market.

The Ghana Standards Authority is an agency of government responsible for developing, publishing, and promoting standards in the country.

It does this through standardisation, metrology, and conformity assessment activities.

Some of these activities are inspection, testing and certification.