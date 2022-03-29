Businesses Would Bounce Back Amid Border Re-opening – Akatsi South MCE

It was joy for some traders at the Akatsi Central Market in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region after President Akuffo-Addo announced the re-opening of the country’s land borders.

The move, which took effect from Monday, March 28, was one of some key measures outlined by government in bringing back the economic fortunes and stability in the commercial sector.

This according to Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akatsi South, was in the right direction towards reviving the economy as well as generating the needed revenue for the Assembly.

He said the proximity of the area to the Togo boarder made it relevant for traders and other business owners to come to the area for business.

Mr Nyahe expressed his optimism in an engagement with the Ghana News Agency that the business environment in Volta, especially within Akatsi South would see a major boost within the shortest possible time.

Some traders and shop owners the GNA interacted with at Akatsi, lamented on the fallen standard of the Ghana Cedi against other foreign currencies.

Josephine Amegayibor, a shop owner, however, commended the President for considering the plight of the people towards eradicating poverty.

Mr Samuel Gabblah, a spare parts dealer at Akatsi, also expressed the hope that the move would bring some relief to them.

The central business market of Akatsi is one of the highly populated markets in the Volta Region where neighbours from Togo, Côte d’Ivoire and others come to do business.

The closure of the Togo boarder because of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country, had led to an increased economic living conditions by many individuals such as drivers and traders.

On Sunday, March 27, during his 28th update since Ghana recorded its first two cases of the Coronavirus, President Akufo Addo announced that from Monday, March 28, all land, and sea borders will be opened.

He added that fully vaccinated travelers would be allowed entry through the land and sea borders without a negative PCR test result from the country of origin.

“Citizens and foreign residents in Ghana, who are not fully vaccinated, will have to produce a negative 48-hour PCR test result, and will be offered vaccination on arrival,” he said.

“Fellow Ghanaians, it has been a difficult two years for all of us, and we are seeing light at the end of a very long tunnel,” he added.