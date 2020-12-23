Mr Yaw Amponsah Marfo, a businessman and native of Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region, has donated a 31-seater bus to the Mampong Traditional Council.

At a short ceremony to present the vehicle, Mr. Marfo said it was his contribution towards resourcing the Council for efficient service delivery for the benefit of the people.

He said it was important to support traditional authorities to effectively perform their duties since their functions in the traditional settings directly affected people at the local level.

The business mogul who doubles as the Managing Director of VIP Transport Services also donated hundreds of bags of rice and live poultry birds to be distributed to orphans and widows in the Mampong Municipality.

Providing for the needy this festive season, he said, was a collective responsibility of well-meaning Ghanaians.

He, therefore, encouraged the public to spare some change from their Christmas shopping budget to support poor families whose livelihoods depended on the benevolence of others.

Daasebere Osei Bonsu II, the Paramount Chief of Mampong Ttaditional Area who received the bus and Christmas gift on behalf of the Council and the people, applauded Mr. Marfo for his kind gesture.

He said acquiring a bus to enhance operations of the Council had been a priority, but for scarcity of resources and described the donation as timely.

He further praised the donor for touching the lives of widows and orphans and urged other well- to-do citizens to emulate his shining example.