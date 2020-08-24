Mr. John Kwakuvi Hounlessodji, Chief Executive Officer ( CEO) of Infinity Den Enterprise and Infinity Stars Hotel, has donated assorted food items worth GHC 10,000.00 to the ‘In My Father’s House’ Orphanage at Abor in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region.

He said his gesture was a heartfelt position and civic responsibility to mark his 45th birthday.

Mr. Hounlessodji, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that as standard practice for him, he celebrates his birthdays with the disadvantaged and vulnerable people in society, giving them hope in the face of hopelessness.

At a short ceremony to donate the items to the orphanage home, Mr Hounlessodji said, his group was committed to following the commandments of the Lord, which urges mankind to visit orphans and widows in their affliction.

He also indicated his readiness to frequently extend to the Orphanage.

Mr. Hounlessodj, again donated a cash amounting GHC 1,200.00 to Mr.Amenyo Yao Frank, Assistant Director of the Orphanage, who received the items on behalf of management and staff.

Mr Amenyo expressed gratitude to their benefactor on the gesture and said the move would deepen their partnership.

He called on other organisations to come to their aid as the population of the Orphanage keeps on increasing.