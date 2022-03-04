Businessman Fixes 3 Out Of 26 Feeder Roads In Ketu South

Mr Parlous Quarshie, a businessman, and native of Ketu South, is fixing three out of 26 feeder roads in the Municipality needing attention.

Works are currently ongoing on the 1.4km Aflao-Awakorme to Beach Road, 1.2km Denu Junction to Swanzy Beach Road and about 5km stretch of the 7km Agbozume Police Station to Srohume to Anlo-Afiadenyigba Road.

Ghana News Agency’s (GNA) checks revealed the first two roads are dusty with potholes requiring bitumen surfacing to fix their poor nature to address the issue of dust causing air pollution, while the third, which is sandy with potholes requires laterite to make it motorable.

Visits to the roads, showed heaps of grade of laterite and graders on site spreading them with so much progress made on the Agbozume Police Station to Srohume stretch of the road.

In an interview with Mr Quarshie, he said the estimated GH¢400,000.00 project would involve watering the roads after grading to allow for them to be compacted using rollers to address the issue of dust to businesses, residents, and commuters along the roads.

The petroleum magnate said, as a native of the area and by God’s grace, a man of means, he was moved to action to relieve the stress and discomfort to users of the roads adding, works on the roads should have been completed, last year, but for issues of graders for the job.

Mr Quarshie called on other citizens of Ketu South to help support development projects in the Municipality in their own small ways and not to wait till they have enough to be a blessing to their communities because government alone could not solve all the people’s problems.

Some residents along Agbozume Police Station to Srohume stretch who spoke to the GNA said it was such a relief that graders were on site to fix their roads and prayed to God to replenish whatever Mr Quarshie had lost since investing in the project.

“Riding on this sandy road with potholes was difficult for us because we used to fall along with our passengers, so we were happy when last year, the philanthropist deposited heaps of laterite along the road.

“We became worried when the heaps remained intact, and nothing was going on. We thank God work is almost done now. We again pray that something is done to deal with the dust,” Mr Saviour Geli, a motorcyclist who plies the stretch said.

Mr Maxwell Koffie Lugudor, Municipal Chief Executive of Ketu South speaking to the GNA, commended Mr Quarshie for his initiative and said the Assembly needed more of such citizens to support the development needs of the people.

He disclosed that the 1.2km Denu Junction to Swanzy Beach Road Mr Quarshie started work on had currently been awarded as a government contract for bitumen surfacing to a firm with construction of culverts ongoing.

Mr Lugudor said the Assembly was working to reshape other roads in the Municipality to ease motoring, especially the Denu Junction to Hedzranawo Bungalow to provide a diversion route on Denu Market days to allow for easy flow of traffic.