Businessman Granted GH¢100,000 Bail Over Alleged U.S. Visa Fraud

An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 to a 36-year-old businessman, Darry Stephen Oppong, who is facing charges of defrauding a business consultant under the pretext of facilitating travel to the United States.

Oppong, who pleaded not guilty to the charge of defrauding by false pretence, is required to provide two sureties as part of his bail conditions. He is scheduled to reappear before the court, presided over by Mr. Bright Samuel Acquah, on April 28, 2025.

According to the prosecution, led by Police Chief Inspector Dzibordi Nego, the complainant, Emmanuel Aboagye, had been approached by clients seeking assistance with U.S. visa applications. Lacking the capacity to assist directly, Aboagye engaged Oppong, who allegedly claimed he could facilitate the process.

The court heard that Oppong demanded GH¢221,380 to cover documentation and processing fees. He later told Aboagye that GH¢101,108 had been transferred to two individuals—identified as Randy Anderson and Richard Quaye—who were supposedly assisting with the arrangements. However, Oppong retained GH¢199,872 of the total amount.

Suspecting fraud, Aboagye filed a complaint with the police, prompting an investigation that led to Oppong’s arrest. It was subsequently revealed that Oppong was not a licensed travel agent.

During police interrogation, the accused reportedly admitted to the offense. He was charged and arraigned following the conclusion of preliminary investigations.

The case remains under judicial review, with further proceedings set for later this month.