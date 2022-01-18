Businessman in court for stealing GH¢111,458

A Businessman who is accused of stealing electrical products values GHC111, 548 has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Charged with Stealing, John Kwasi Adu, 27, pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah has admitted Adu to bail in the sum of GHC 100,000 with two sureties to be justified.

The matter has been adjourned to February 15.

Prosecuting Inspector Wisdom Alorwu told the court that the complainant Kwame Gyasi is a businessman residing at West Legon, while the accused is a resident of Odorkor, Accra.

Inspector Alorwu said on September 2, last year, the complainant gave a truck load of electrical items comprising 24 television coil, 20 cables, 50 double screws among others totaling GHC 513,868 to be conveyed to be sold to customers in Koforidua.

Prosecution said accused together with a warehouse keeper, Martin Andrews checked all the items and accused was given an invoice.

Inspector Alorwu said accused after cross checking on all the items went and sold them.

Prosecution said accused returned to Accra and accounted for GHC393, 720 to the complainant leaving a balance of GHC111, 548.

When accused was quizzed by the complainant, he could not give any reason for the “shortfall.”

Accused however pleaded with the complainant to give him time to reconcile with his accounts and give him feedback.

Prosecution said Accused went into hiding for three months an the complainant reported the matter to the Police and accused was arrested.