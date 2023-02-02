Businessman on GH₵3 million bail over job scam

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GHC3 million bail with three sureties to a businessman who has been accused of a GHC3million job scam.

The Court presided over Mr Bright Samuel Acquah ordered that the sureties of Nana Kwesi Obeng Koranteng be his relatives.

He has since denied taking the amount from Mr Francis Dadzie, the complainant, under the pretext of securing him a contract at Kasapreko Company Limited.

Koranteng, who has refunded GHC270,000.00 would make his next appearance on February 16, 2023.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Evans Kesse told the Court that Mr Dadzie, the complainant, was a businessman, resident of Oyarifa whilst Koranteng, the accused person, was a self-styled businessman, living at Cantonments.

He said in November, 2021, the accused person who claimed to be the Chief Executive of Syncor Petroleum Ghana Limited, allegedly approached the complainant with a claim that he had won a contract to supply a quantity of petroleum product to Kasapreko Company Limited.

DSP Kesse said the accused person allegedly deceived the complainant to believe that if he could release some funds, he could invest same into the alleged contract for him to get very high returns in 60 days.

The prosecution said the accused person presented some documents to the complainant, which introduced him as signatory to a Guarantee Trust Bank Account, which the accused person had opened for that purpose.

The prosecution said based on those, the complainant became convinced and transferred GHC3 million to the accused person for that purpose.

It said after receiving the fund, the accused allegedly went into hiding and stopped all communications with the complainant, adding that on October 24, 2022, the complainant made a report to the police.

The prosecution said on November 15, 2022, Koranteng was arrested where he admitted the offence and pleaded for a month to refund the money but had failed.

Investigations revealed that Koranteng never had any contract with Kasapreko Company Limited.