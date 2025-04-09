Businessman Petitions GRA Over Alleged Extortion By Customs Officer At Kotoka Airport

A businessman has formally petitioned the Head of Ethics and Governance at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Customs Division, over an alleged case of extortion involving a Customs officer at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The case has ignited public concern about corruption and unethical practices at the nation’s main international gateway.

In a detailed petition submitted through his legal representatives, the businessman accused a Customs officer identified as Torgbi Agbeti of unlawfully demanding and collecting money without issuing a receipt during a customs inspection at the airport.

According to the petition, the incident occurred on or about November 28, 2024, when the businessman arrived in Ghana from an international trip with a Bose Bass 700 Module Speaker, valued at approximately USD 2,600.

Upon arrival, Officer Agbeti, who was on duty at the Arrival Hall, allegedly demanded GHS 3,000 after seeing the speaker. The businessman, believing it to be an official fee, paid the amount on the spot.

However, during a subsequent trip on February 15, 2025, the same businessman returned with two additional Bose speakers.

This time, he was officially assessed and charged GHS 21,168 as import duty, which he paid and received a valid GRA receipt. It was then that he realized the earlier GHS 3,000 payment had not been official, prompting suspicions of extortion.

Upon confronting the officer and requesting either a receipt or a refund for the GHS 3,000, the businessman claims that Officer Agbeti refused and instead reacted aggressively, allegedly subjecting him to public humiliation and verbal abuse in the presence of other travellers and airport staff.

The petition is now calling for a full-scale investigation into the conduct of Officer Agbeti, a refund of the extorted amount, and disciplinary action where appropriate.

According to the businessman’s legal team, this case presents a critical opportunity for the GRA to tackle entrenched corruption and enhance transparency in Customs operations, particularly at the airport.

Advocacy groups and civil society organisations have begun echoing the call for reforms and greater oversight of Customs procedures at KIA, with many urging the GRA to act swiftly to restore public confidence.

At the time of publication, the GRA had not issued an official response to the allegations, but pressure continues to mount for urgent action.