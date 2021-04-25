Businessman and Akwashonng of the Muslim Communities within the Sempe Traditional Area in Accra, Alhaji Issaka aka Nii Adote Odaamu has pledged to support the May Day Akotoku Boxing event which come off at the Lebanon House at Tutu in Accra on 1st May 2021.

Speaking to the media at the Bukom Boxing Arena about the impending bouts, he said it is about time that the private sector supports the promotion of boxing in Ghana so that what happened in the past can be repeated or made better.

“We realized that it is about time that we put our shoulders behind the wheel to move boxing forward. I am here to support my brother Emmanuel Nii Amoo Mensah.

“I believe I can help in a way and it is good, why not, I must support the person to make sure that we move forward, so that is why I am here to support Euroka Boxing Promotions for the May Day Akotoku Boxing Showdown” he said.

He expressed that fortunately it is a holiday urged boxing fans to come to the Lebanon House early and witness some of the exciting boxing bouts.

“It’s going to be fun, and those who can’t come, I know definitely it is going to be shown on Television as we have friends in the media “he added.

By Richard Achore