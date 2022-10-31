Businessman rehabilitates Zuta community road in Akatsi South

Mr. Francis Agbozo, native of Zuta- Agbozokope, a suburb of Akatsi in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region has voluntarily reshaped portions of the road linking Zuta- Agbozokope Junction, Zuta Nudekope to Zutaga.

The benevolent gesture according to Mr. Agbozo, who is also a businessman, would enable motorists as well as dwellers in the various communities in the area to have easy access and reduce the difficulties they encounter in using that road during the rainy seasons.

“Our market women and school children suffer mostly in the area when returning to their various homes as a result so we must do something about it,” he said.

Mr. Agbozo also explained that the move would not only benefit the people of Zuta-Agbozokope but the entire community.

Some residents of the area the GNA interacted with, expressed appreciation to Mr Agbozo for his benevolence over the years.

“He brought us modern toilet and bath facilities for usage by all the community members here at Zuta – Agbozokope. He provided streetlights for good visibility at night and others,” Selorm, a resident recounted.

Elder Samuel Agbanyo, the project supervisor, disclosed that the community roads must be given the needed attention to by the appropriate authorities.

He tasked community members to embrace the act of ‘communal spirit’ in advancing their developmental projects.