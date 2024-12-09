Businessman Senyo Hosi Criticizes Electoral Commission Over Delayed Presidential Result Announcement

Businessman and entrepreneur Senyo Hosi has voiced his disappointment with the Electoral Commission (EC) and its chairperson, Jean Mensa, following the delayed announcement of Ghana’s 2024 presidential election results.

His criticism comes in the wake of a quick concession from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who acknowledged his defeat just 16 hours after the polls closed.

Speaking on TV3’s Ghana Decides programme on December 9, Hosi questioned the need for such a delay in the announcement, remarking, “At this stage, if Bawumia could tell he’s lost within 24 hours, how much more Jean Mensa?”

Hosi further described the entire process as a “farewell” for the EC chairperson, commenting, “The whole thing, in all honesty, was a farewell for me, so Jean, thank you very much.”

The businessman also took issue with the EC’s expenditures, suggesting that the commission had wasted significant resources while delivering what he called an “archaic” official declaration.

On December 9, 2024, Jean Mensa made the official announcement of John Dramani Mahama’s victory, declaring him president-elect with 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55% of the total votes cast. Mensa’s final words, “It is finished,” marked the end of the election process after months of intense campaigning.