Businessman supports children in Abuakwa North health facilities

Mr Edmund Kwaku Duah, a young businessman and a staunch member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has donated items including assorted drinks to children in three health facilities in the Abuakwa North Municipality.

The items that also included 1,500 pieces of diapers, buckets of washing powder among others were handed over to New Tafo Government Hospital, Osiem Saviour Hospital, and Kukurantumi Community Hospital.

Mr Duah said the gift was part of his birthday celebration, something he has been doing always, to show love to children of the hospitals and to encourage them to have hope as they have a brighter future.

He told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that he has chosen to be celebrating his birthdays with those in need particularly children and believed that it was important to always give back to the society especially to those who are in need.

“Supporting the needy will not come at any better time than when God has blessed one with another year,” he said.

Managements of the various hospitals that benefited from the gestured were thankful for the young businessman showing true love to the children and promised that the items would go a long way to benefit the patients.

Mr Duah was accompanied by some of his family members and members of the NDC in the Abuakwa North Constituency.