Businesswoman fined GH¢6k for fraud

A 40-year-old businesswoman, who defrauded and took GH₵125,000.00 from a trader under the pretext of supplying him with 20-footer container consignment of Molli Sardine and Fampof Mackerel but failed has been sentenced by an Accra Circuit Court.

The convict is said to have also issued a false cheque with face value of GH₵100,000.00 for one Richard Owusu Ansah.

Bella Dede Quarshie, charged with defrauding by false pretense and issuance of false cheque, initially pleaded not guilty but the Court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah at the end of the trial found her guilty.

The Court, therefore, asked the convict to pay a fine of 500 penalty unit (GH₵6,000.00) in default serve 100 days imprisonment.

The facts as presented by Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor were that the complainant Mr Richard Owusu Ansah, a Trader at the C.M.B Market, Accra resided at Anyaa, while the convict resided at McCarthy Hill.

The prosecution said in January 2021, the convict approached the complainant that she had Molli Sardines in large quantities for sale.

It said the convict convinced the complainant to make a cash deposit of GH₵50, 000.00 for her to supply him with a 20-footer container consignment of the product.

The prosecution said on January 18, 2021, the complainant gave cash of GH₵50,000.00 to the convict and she promised to supply the products the next day but failed.

It said the convict later surfaced and again convinced the complainant to make additional payment of GH₵50,000.00 to enable her to deliver the product.

The prosecution said on January 26,2021, the additional amount was made to the convict.

It said the convict assured the complainant she would deliver the products to her the next day, which was January 27, 2021, but again failed to do so.

The prosecution said the complainant sensed something fishy and demanded a refund.

It said on January 29, 2021, the convict issued a Fidelity bank cheque to the complainant with face value of GH₵100,000.00 knowing very well she did not have enough funds in her account.

The prosecution said on February 1, 2021, when the complainant was about to present the cheque for payment, the convict called and stopped him from presenting it.

It said the convict later informed the complainant that she had Fampof Mackerel, which was readily available and could supply that to him to replace the Molli Sardine.

The prosecution said the convict demanded for additional GH₵25,000.00 for the supply of the mackerel.

It said on February 10, 2021, the GH₵25,000.00 was paid to the convict and she promised to deliver the product on February 11, 2021, and gave a contact number of a supposed trailer driver, who would deliver the goods, but no product was delivered to the complainant.

The prosecution said the case was later reported to the Police leading to the arrest of the convict on February 23, 2021.

It said during investigation, the convict initially admitted the offences and told Police that she used the money to invest in a product called Non-Dairy Milk.