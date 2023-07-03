Businesswoman in court over of GHS72,750.00 fraud, dud cheque

A 37-year-old businesswoman accused of GHS72,750.00 fraud and issuing of dud cheques, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Victoria Odamea Agbemavah denied defrauding Mr George Baadu Adams as well as issuing him with two dud cheques with the face value GHS36,375.00 was granted a GHS50,000.00 bail with a surety.

She is to return to the Court on July 18, 2023.

Detective Chief Inspector Isaac Anquandah ,prosecuting, told the Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah that Mr Baadu Adams, the complainant, was the Sales Manager, Seabeige Ghana Limited, producers and owners of Safare Tissue products as Victoria. The accused person is a former banker.

He said on January 31, 2023, complainant was introduced to the accused person who claimed to be a businesswoman and needed some of the tissue products, thus, she was supplied with 100 quantities of Ahomka tissue valued GHS20,000.00, 200 Jumbo wrapped tissue valued GHS22,000.00, 50 quantities of mini kitchen tissue valued GHS4500.00, 200 Gye Nyame lite tissue valued GHS14,100.00, 50 quantities of Gye Nyame 2ply tissue valued GHS5,250.00 and 50 quantities of Skuul pack tissue valued GHs6900.00, all to the tune of GHS72,750.00 to the accused person.

Prosecution said the accused person after obtaining the said products issued two Consolidated Bank Ghana cheques with numbers 2091919100001 and 2091919100002 with face value of GHS36,375.00 each to be drawn on February 15, 2023 and March 1, 2023, respectively.

The Court heard that when the complainant was about to present the cheques on the scheduled dates, the accused called him and asked him not to present the cheques with a promise to pay the said amount but failed to do so.

On April 12,2023, a formal report was made to the Police, leading to the arrest of the accused person. The accused person sold some of the products to the tune of GH¢49,491.00 and appropriated same which she could not account for it.

Victoria in her cautioned statement admitted the offences and refunded GHS10,000.00 and pleaded for time to pay the balance but failed to do so.