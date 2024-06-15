Businesswoman Supports Orphans On Her 40th Birthday

‘In My Father’s House’, an orphanage and children’s home in Abor, Keta Municipal of the Volta Region, received a generous donation to support the children on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

In an interview with Fafaa Radio’s Abass Seidu Barnabas, the donor, Madam Sena, explained that this gesture was part of her commitment to celebrating her 40th birthday at the orphanage.

She is known for her regular contributions to various orphanages.

Madam Sena expressed that sharing the blessings she has received from God is her way of showing gratitude on her birthday. During her brief remarks, she praised the caretakers of the orphanage for their unwavering dedication to the children and encouraged the children to strive for greater achievements in the future.

Additionally, she pledged to continue mobilizing support for the orphanage, fulfilling her longstanding desire to assist.

The items donated included two 50 kg bags of rice, two 25-liter containers of Isha oil, twenty cartons of soft drinks, two cartons of Softcare pads, three cartons of soap, three cartons of powdered soup, books, and other essential supplies.

She noted that these contributions would help boost the supply of needed items at the orphanage.

The Assistant Director of the children’s home, Mr. Senior Frank Amenyo, received the donations on behalf of the orphanage. He expressed profound gratitude to Madam Sena Dzakpasu for her generosity, highlighting how her contributions brought joy to the children’s faces. He also called on other individuals and organizations to support the orphanage.