Bust of EOCO Executive Director Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah Vandalized in Broad Daylight

The bust of COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), has been vandalized in an incident that occurred around 11:30 AM on the premises of the EOCO.

Unidentified individuals stormed the site and damaged the statue, despite the presence of two officers who were unable to prevent the act of vandalism.

The statue, unveiled in October 2024, was intended to honor Addo-Danquah for her leadership and service. The surrounding area was named “Obaatanpa Tiwaa Gardens” as a tribute to the Executive Director. However, the unveiling of the bust sparked a heated debate both within the organization and in the broader public. Critics raised concerns about the timing and appropriateness of the tribute, questioning whether EOCO staff had the mandate to commission and erect the statue without government authorization.

The vandalism of the bust comes amid ongoing discussions surrounding its controversial installation. Social media platforms have been abuzz with reactions, with many questioning whether the tribute was a fitting gesture or an unwarranted display of personal homage. The incident now adds another layer of controversy to the already divisive issue, with many questioning the accountability and oversight within the EOCO itself.

As investigations into the vandalism continue, the public awaits further clarity on the motives behind the damage to the statue and whether the act was politically or personally driven.