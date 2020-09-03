Busy Internet Ghana has launched a new self-service mobile app: “My Busy App”, on both the Apple App and the Google Play stores to allow customers to manage and stay in total control of their accounts.

The new Busy App comes with enhanced features that enable customers to make instant data bundle purchases via mobile money on all mobile networks.

A statement signed by Madam Rosy Fynn, Busy Internet Chief Executive Officer, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, said with the new app, customers could manage their data consumption with the history tracker and also get daily updates of data usage per session as it eliminated concerns about data disappearance.

It also offers the ability to transfer data to other persons thus making it easier for Busy customers to buy data and share it with family and friends to mutually stay connected.

The statement explained that the app was developed through a carefully thought through process and, therefore, encouraged customers to contact Busy’s Customer Experience team through the WhatsApp, Facebook and the Call features embedded in the app.

The statement said: “We live in a digital world where people can manage so many aspects of their lives through virtual platforms. Busy is dedicated to empowering Ghanaians with the necessary tools to take advantage of this digital age, hence the introduction of this new app, which puts control and convenience in the hands of the customer”.

The statement said Mr Thomas Brien-Mensah, the Head of Marketing, Busy Internet, explained that the Company’s priority was to provide customers with convenience and flexibility at their fingertips, especially during the trying times of COVID-19.

“The safety and wellbeing of customers is of utmost importance to Busy Internet,” he added.

Busy Internet started operations in Accra in 2001. From its early days as an internet café and an incubator, the company has evolved into an internet service provider.