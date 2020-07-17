The voter registration exercise at the AME Zion Primary School centre in Ho-Dome is proceeding at a snail pace as the Biometric Voter Registration machine there frequently shuts down in a ‘dum sor’ manner making prospective registrants apprehensive.

Mr John Wilson Adjei, the Registration Officer at the centre told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the machines went off frequently thereby delaying the process.

He said the shutting down also developed into freezing machine compelling the process to terminate and affected the smooth running of the exercise.

Mr Adjei said the registrants resorted to threatening them of deliberately causing the delay.

Some registrants who spoke to the GNA said the situation was delaying their time at the centre and appealed to the authorities to take the necessary step to address it.

Nana Oduro Numapau, Ho Municipal Director of Electoral Commission said although he was unaware of the challenge he would dispatch the technician to check on the veracity or otherwise of the claim.

He disclosed that standby BVRs were available to replace problematic ones.

Meanwhile as at 1014 hours, when the GNA visited the centre, a total of 30 applicants were issued with the new voters’ card, with others also in the queue waiting patiently to have their turn.

The situation was, however, different at other centres visited by the GNA including; Dora Memorial School Complex Ho Heve 1, Deeper Life Church Ho Bankoe 2 and Ola Senior High School Ho Bankoe 2, as their BVR machines were functioning properly and effectively, thereby making the exercise to progress smoothly.

There were Veronica buckets, liquid soap, tissue papers, and hand sanitizer was available at all the centres to enable the applicants and the officers to observe the health protocols.

