By 2035 All New Cars, Vans in EU Must be Zero-Emission

The European Council and the European Parliament have reached a provisional political agreement stipulating that all new vehicles and vans in the European Union must be zero-emission starting in 2035, while car manufacturers will have to pay for emissions if they wish to sell new cars with internal combustion engines, the European Council said on Thursday.

“The Council and the European Parliament reached a provisional political agreement on stricter CO2 emission performance standards for new cars and vans. The purpose is to move towards a zero-emission mobility,” the council said on the website.

According to the statement, CO2 emissions must be reduced by 55% for new cars and by 50% for new vans by 2030 compared to 2021 levels, and by 100% for all new vehicles and vans by 2035.

The commission is expected to make a proposal for registering vehicles running exclusively on CO2-neutral fuels after 2035, following consultations with stakeholders.

“Manufacturers can continue to place vehicles with combustion engines on the market but if they exceed their emissions target in a given year, they must pay a premium of €95 [$94.6] per gram CO2/km above the target per vehicle registered. Consequently, with the new targets agreed, zero-emission vehicles will eventually become cheaper than vehicles running on fossil fuels,” the statement read.

According to the statement, the related revision of the deployment of an alternative fuels infrastructure (AFIR) will allow for the development of an infrastructure for drivers to recharge their vehicles in every EU member state.

Moreover, the commission will keep the regulatory incentive mechanism for zero- and low-emission vehicles until 2030, stipulating that manufacturers will be awarded with less CO2 targets if they meet benchmarks for the sales of zero- and low-emission vehicles

The agreement will not have to be formally adopted by the European Council and the European Parliament.