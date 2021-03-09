The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) said Monday it is still deciding on when electoral activities can resume following the easing of a two-month COVID-19 lockdown.

Zimbabwe suspended the holding of all electoral activities in January this year after a nationwide lockdown was imposed following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The restrictive measures were only relaxed last week as infections and deaths declined.

“Contrary to some reports, the Commission has not resumed any electoral activities as you may be aware, the current relaxed lockdown measures were announced on 1 March 2021, hence the Commission will deliberate on the appropriate time to resume electoral activities,” ZEC said on Twitter.

The electoral body added that it is only conducting preliminary delimitation desk work, with some pilot groundwork having been conducted last year.

ZEC last year suspended the holding of by-elections due to COVID-19.

The country was supposed to hold parliamentary and local government by-elections before the end of 2020 to fill vacancies which arose mainly from the massive recalling of opposition parliamentarians and councilors.

However, other electoral activities including voter registration, voters’ roll inspection, and registration transfers remained open. Enditem