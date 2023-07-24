Bybit and Oracle Red Bull Racing Introduce ‘Velocity Series,’ a Groundbreaking Digital Art Collaboration

Bybit, the world’s third most visited cryptocurrency exchange, is delighted to introduce the Velocity Series, an unprecedented collaboration between Bybit, Oracle Red Bull Racing, and renowned digital artists. This initiative will merge art and racing by creating unique digital collectibles inspired by race team data and telemetry from the RB19 F1 car.

The Velocity Series represents the first-ever collaboration between an F1 team and a star-studded lineup of digital artists. These artists have all achieved remarkable success, and have been universally praised by creators and collectors alike for their exceptional talent. The series starts with Rik Oostenbroek, a renowned Dutch artist known for his dynamic shapes and abstract forms across a multi-disciplinary approach.

Curated in collaboration with AOI, a foundation for emerging art and technology, the series consists of four releases coinciding with the Dutch, Japan, United States, and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix throughout the 2023 Formula 1 season (specific drop dates may be subject to change). Each release features a range of NFT collections, including a limited-edition NFT collection exclusively accessible to holders of the Velocity Pass, and a publicly available open-edition sale.

The first of its kind by a motorsport team, the Velocity Pass is a dynamic work of art that will evolve over the course of the season. The pass is also a premium NFT that grants art enthusiasts front-row access to the ongoing narrative of the Velocity Series, providing its holders with a wide range of utilities.

At each of the four Velocity Series releases, pass holders can participate in a holder-exclusive NFT sale to secure digital masterpieces by the featured artists. Pass holders will also receive a complimentary open-edition NFT at each of the four releases, adding extra value to their collection. Moreover, pass holders will gain access to Oracle Red Bull Racing experiences, and chances to win rare prizes from Oracle Red Bull Racing and Bybit.

Head of Fan Engagement from Oracle Red Bull Racing, Caroline Buckland said, “We are extremely excited about teaming up with Bybit and this group of hugely talented artists for the Velocity Series. The NFTs released as part of the series are limited editions and truly capture the essence of the Team’s prowess and progressive performance. Each collection is unique to the artists’ particular style, making them highly sought after by collectors and fans.”

“As long-term and strategic partners, Bybit and Oracle Red Bull Racing are excited to launch the Velocity Series, which brings together the creative talents of some of the world’s best digital artists with cutting-edge technology, enabling us to leverage our respective strengths and further advance our position in the rapidly-evolving Web3 era,” said Anndy Lian, Head of Partnerships at Bybit. “The Velocity Series represents a unique opportunity to engage with our customers and fans, and we are excited to empower even more creativity through this collaboration.”

This collaboration showcases the intersection of cutting-edge innovation and creative expression, offering a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts, collectors, and racing fans to engage with this unique fusion of art and racing data.

