Bybit and Talos Enter Partnership to Expand Digital Assets Trading for Institutional Clients

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, 2 March 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, has announced a dynamic partnership with Talos, the premier institutional digital asset trading technology provider.

The integration combines the power of Talos’s robust trade infrastructure solutions with Bybit’s access to a wide array of digital assets and best-in-market enterprise solutions including trading execution with precision.

This partnership will enable Bybit to streamline access for institutions looking to get into the crypto space via the Talos platform. Additionally, this new collaboration will boost real-time liquidity, elevating the user experience on Bybit even further.

Bybit is the only integrated crypto exchange to experience steady growth in market share throughout 2022, claiming the no. 2 spot in futures and perpetuals trading several times year to date. In January alone, Bybit recorded its highest-ever market share in these derivative markets at 14.6%. These milestones have solidified Bybit’s position as one of the go-to cryptocurrency derivatives exchanges for institutional investors globally.

Bybit’s immense success is due in no small part to its robust institutional services, which include specialized loans, a unified trading account, API capabilities, high-power infrastructure, and its efforts in building a trusted brand with a commitment to security, third-party custodians, and real-time proof-of-reserves powered by a purpose-built Merkle Tree.

Built by the same engineers that built many of the most recognizable systems in capital markets, Talos’s highly-regarded, institutional-grade trading infrastructure offers a reliable and secure platform trusted by established market players and end-users. Talos also provides expert services ranging from trading to portfolio and settlement tools. Their solutions are available directly or through white-label partners all around the world, from the Americas to EMEA to APAC.

“Bybit understands the burgeoning demand for advanced trading solutions required by increasingly sophisticated institutions as they pursue growth opportunities in cryptocurrency. We are excited to partner with Talos to facilitate fast, trustworthy, and secure access to digital asset investments,” said Ben Zhou co-founder and CEO of Bybit.

“Bybit is on a mission to offer next-level opportunities across the board. This partnership will allow us to offer the tech needed for streamlined trading operations and bridge the gap between institutional investors and digital currency networks.”

“The partnership with Bybit allows us to further extend our execution capabilities for clients, providing them with expanded options to engage and transact with the top destinations in the industry,” said Anton Katz, CEO and co-founder of Talos. “At Talos, we’re always looking to expand our connectivity through smart integrations like the one we now have with Bybit. The robustness of offerings on Bybit provides our users with a broad range of execution functionality to enhance quality, depth, and breadth across their trade activity.”

