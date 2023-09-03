C Burn crowns his Ghana Music Awards USA 2023 double win with new surefire hit ‘Body’

The versatile artist drops a sizzling new club banger days after scooping two awards at the just-ended Ghana Music Awards USA 2023 last week.

C Burn was one of the well-deserved winners at the prestigious awards ceremony late last month. The phenomenal rapper, who doubles as a producer, was beaming from cheek to cheek as he took to the stage to pick up silverware for “Hiplife/Hip-Hop Song of the Year” and “Producer/Sound Engineer of the Year.” His first smash hit of the year ‘Detti Water’ was the track that brought him joy and won him recognition over the likes of TooWan7, Mani Mandela, and more.

But the multiple award-winner isn’t resting on his laurels just yet. He continues his fine run of form and turns the heat on fans with a sizzling club banger as if to say, “Thank you.” ‘Body’ which slots in as C Burn’s third release of 2023, comes over a month after ‘Logoligi’ with a banging production that gives goosebumps. The pulsating track is the type to draw you out to the dancefloor for a good sweat. And with Summer ‘23 on its last leg, ‘Body’ couldn’t have come at a better time.

Recounting his big night from inside the Lincoln Center in Columbus, Ohio at the climax of the Ghana Music Awards USA show, C Burn sought to inspire fans, sharing: “If you like doing something, just do it. Don’t look at the pocket. Your immense commitment will open doors for you. Grateful to everyone who used their hard-earned money to vote for me. I really appreciate y’all for believing in me. This is just the beginning. There is more to come.”

‘Body’ might be relatively fresh, but it is already in line to be C Burn’s next surefire sound and is poised to go viral on the airwaves in no time. Stream it here: https://fanlink.to/cburn-body