C Burn shares stunning new visuals from Fante land for ‘Gold’

US-based Ghanaian artist, C Burn is back in the limelight and this time with a colorful new video for his beguiling single, ‘Gold’. Stream ‘’A Lady’s Man’’ EP

Released as part of his ‘’A Lady’s Man’’ EP which dropped back in June, the crooner follows up with a striking set of visuals. Shot and directed by Kofi Awuah II in the beautiful city of Cape Coast, Ghana, ‘Gold’ is accentuated with a rich blend of colors and culture, as well as the coastal livelihood of the region’s indigents.

The video revolves around C Burn and his golden-haired queen to be, while the two enjoy some infectious on-screen romance on the coastal front in scenes that range from sweeping to closeups, amid a flood of appealing colors.