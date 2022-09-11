C-CARL Oparebea trains 79 youth in marketable skills

More than seventy-nine youth within the Cape Coast Metropolis and its environs have benefited from the C-CARL Oparebea marketable skill training aimed to help make positive impact on the youth to be self-reliant.

It formed the sixth graduation of the C-Carl Oparebea skills training on the theme: “Promoting Economic Growth and Development Through Arts and Culture.”

The move by the centre to train the youth formed part of their corporate responsibility in contributing their quota to curb the unemployment problem in Cape Coast and beyond.

The trainees who went through the one-month intensive course were trained in bead-making, basic dressmaking, floral and interior decoration, crocheting, dread locking, hand made bags and sandals, Fascinators, makeovers, and artistic works.

Madam Dorcas Salamatu Alhassan, the Central Regional Director of the Centre for National Culture (CNC), the organisers of the training, underscored the need for skilled and entrepreneurial training to be prioritized to help reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

She said skilled training had been accepted globally where individuals acquired practical knowledge of specialization for improved livelihood.

Madam Alhassan noted that there was little space for employment in the public sector, thus improving the lives of the younger generation needed practical training to help them become entrepreneurs for the country’s development.

On resource allocation, Madam Alhassan called on the Government to channel more resources to the CNC offices across country to effectively support them to execute their core mandate of promoting the country’s arts and culture to foster economic growth.

She revealed that some past trainees were facing financial challenges to set up their businesses, hence, the need to support them to make the youth economically and socially vibrant for growth.

Madam Monica Siaw, the Regional Director of Social Welfare, read a speech on behalf of Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Regional Minister, called on the youth to collaborate to change the fortunes of the country.

She told them to develop, rise and take advantage of the opportunity by enrolling or learning a skill to support themselves and families for the betterment of all.

“The success of the programme implementation will be determined by a rise interest among Ghanaians, especially the youth,” she added.

Madam Siaw for her part, called on the citizenry to assist in creating a congenial atmosphere that will ensure the steady growth and development of the society.

That, she noted, will help complement government’s efforts to extend development to every part of the country to help increase standard of living of the people.

Madam Siaw charged the graduates to use their experience as a learning curve to be able to pursue different avenue of learning and challenged them to continue their quest for knowledge to discover their own unique ways to contribute meaningfully to the society.

She said the Government was working to promote skills training and development for industrialization and generate greater awareness of the importance of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), hence, the need to introduce young people to skilled careers to catch up on coming opportunities.

She congratulated the graduates and applauded the CNC for the great initiative and called for their continual support and collaboration of all stakeholders to turn the fortunes of the Central Region around.

The graduates received certificates and were given the opportunity to showcase their skills to the audience.