Charles Kwablan Akonnor Head Coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars, has admitted that there is a huge task ahead of him and his charges as they prepare for the qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

In a post-match interview Coach Akonnor said, “of course, we want to continue from where he left off. Fortunately for me, I was there before he left and I am continuing from there.

“There is always heat, whether a friendly match or a competitive match, and that heat would always be there and we are made of that kind of thing.

“Ghana would not accept any loss and therefore it is important for us to work hard to always achieve success. We have got to be alert, the way we do things and I strongly believe that once the boys come in numbers to honour that match, we would do our best to get a win.

Coach Akonnor noted that the technical team had developed a teamwork spirit as part of the building process for the future.

“We didn’t know each other well until we assembled in Turkey. We now know each other well, what I want, what I don’t, what they want, and what they don’t want.

“When we had a review of the matches, we agreed and disagreed, but the ultimate aim is for us to be successful at the end of the day and that is what we are working towards,” he added.