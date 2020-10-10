Charles Kwablan Akonnor, the Head Coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars succumbed to a 3-0 scoreline against Mali in his first outing as coach of the team.

The match was played at the Emir Hotel Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkey.

Ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Sudan in November, Ghana lined up two international friendly matches against Mali and Qatar, and Akonnor’s frst game ended in sadness following defeat to Mali.

The Black Stars were no match for the Malians who drew first blood in the first half before adding two fantastic goals in the second half to confirm superiority over Ghana.

Malian captain, Hamari Traore picked up a ball from the midfield and ran from the flanks to capitalize on Ghana’s weak defense built around Gideon Mensah, Kasim Nuhu, and Nicholas Opoku to put his side ahead in the third minute.

The Black Stars in its quest to grab the equalizer pushed more men into the game but were outplayed, outran, by a solid opponent who were splendid from defence to attack.

Ghana was presented with an opportunity through Jordan Ayew but his feeble pass was no match for the Malian goalkeeper, Djigui Diarra.

To get an equalizer and go on to win the match, Akonnor introduced Bernard Lomotey in the second half, yet his tactical prowess could not get Ghana the win.

Three minutes on from the break, the Malians, though, were up with a goal continued chasing to add more goals and were successful when El Bilal Toure connected well laid pass from Traore to head the ball beyond the reach of goalie Richmond Ati-Zigi before Amadou Haidara added the third.

Ghana would play her second game against Qatar on Monday to continue with preparations for the AFCON qualifiers.