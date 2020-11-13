Charles Kwablan Akonnor Head Coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars has revealed that, he will augment the team with some few players before the second leg game against Sudan, next Tuesday, in Khartoum, Sudan.

Speaking in a post-match interview Coach Akonnor said they were expecting the likes of Mubarak Wakaso and other experienced players to join the team before departure to Sudan.

“I know Wakaso would join us for the second leg. There are some other players who would also join us but I would reveal the names by the close of the week.

“We had difficulties in preparing for the first leg. We had our full team a day before the match due to the challenges with COVID 19 and it was tough for us getting our acts together” he added.

He however commended the players for showing a good attitude at training and in the match.

“Despite the difficulties in getting our full team, the players exhibited a lot of mental toughness throughout the period.

“We look forward to doing better in the next game and possibly pick another three points to secure our qualification,” he added.

Coach Akonnor also dedicated the 2-0 victory over Sudan in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers to the late former President Jerry John Rawlings who died in the early hours of Thursday, November 12 at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.