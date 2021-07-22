C.O.P Dampare to act as IGP from August 1.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked Commisioner of Police (C.O.P) George Akuffo Dampare, to act as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) from August 1, 2021, pending the appointment of a substantive Police boss.

COP Dampare, Director General in charge of Administration at the Ghana Police Service, will act as Inspector General of Police (IGP) when James Oppong Boanuh goes of a terminal leave as directed by the President with effect from Sunday, August 1, 2021 to Thursday, October 7, 2021.

A statement issued by the Presidency on Wednesday said the President had also directed the Deputy Director General of the Prisons Service, Mr Isaac Kofi Egyir, to act as Director General of the Prisons Service, from Sunday, August 1, 2021, until a new Director General is appointed in accordance with the Constitution.

He takes over from Mr. Patrick Darko Missah, who starts his terminal leave from Sunday, August 1, 2021. Mr Missah goes on retirement from the Service on October 16, 2021.

The statement said President Akufo-Addo had expressed his gratitude personally to both Mr. James Oppong Boanuh and Mr. Patrick Darko Missah for their dedicated and meritorious services to the nation and to the Police and Prisons Services, respectively.

The President wished the duo the very

best in their future endeavours.