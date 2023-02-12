C/R: Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa NDC Youth Wing Organize Free Health Screening, Fun Games Ahead Of The 2024 General Election

Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa Constituency NDC Youth Wing Lead by Cde Andrews Bright Mensah (Vigour) Organized a Community Outreach program for Breman Amoanda in his constituency.

On thursday, 9 February, 2023, The Youth wing of AOB NDC party undertook a Clean Up Exercise, Free Health Screening and Fun Games at Breman Amoanda.

The program started exactly 6:00am with a clean up Exercise, the youth ensured the street were tidy by removing all choked drains (gutters) and ensured sanity on the streets of the community.

Immediately after the clean-up exercise a free health screening was organized and medication for over 300 people of Breman Amoanda in AOB in the Central Region of Ghana. Their vitals were checked, random blood sugar checked, rapid diagnosis test for malaria was also done.

A football match was organized between Amoanda Stars and NDC Youth Wing. At the end of the match, both team scored 3 goals making it a tie.

The youth organizer and his team donated set of warm up bibs and football to the people of Breman Amoanda.

According to the Youth Organizer, their aim for this program is that the good people of Breman Amoanda are very occupied with a lot of activities which restrict them for check ups and other medical attention. This program was organized also to help them cut cost with medicals. He concluded that this is a major step in their reorganisation towards election 2024 and promised to extend this development to all the 647 communities in the constituency.

As part of their repositioning agenda of the youth, fascinatingly gave the Breman Amoanda community the opportunity to give at least 10 youths to enroll them in Free Apprenticeship Training of their choice.

The Beneficiaries of the free health screening also thanked the Youth wing for the kind gesture showed to them in this hard times because no other political party has organized such program in their community. The Amoanda Stars team also showed their appreciation to the NDC youth wing for their donation.

Such kind of community Outreach from the Youth wing has brought smiles on the faces of people and helped restored their lost hope from AOB NDC.

Story by: Derrick Kobina Addae.